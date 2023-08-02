Home

SSC CGL 2023: Tentative Answer Key For Tier 1 Exam Out On ssc.nic.in, Direct Link Inside

SSC CGL 2023: The tentative answer key of the tier 1 Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL 2023 tier 1) has been issued by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Eligible candidates can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in and download the same.

The tentative answer key of the tier 1 Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL 2023 tier 1) has been issued by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in and download the same. To access the answer keys, candidates may log in using their Registered Login ID and Password. As per the official notification, candidates can raise objections, if any, against these tentative answer keys from August 1 to 4 up to 5 pm on payment of a fee of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. The notice also said that representations will not be entertained under any circumstance if received after 5 pm on August 4. After receiving the objections, SSC will review them. Then, they will determine whether any changes need to be made to the answer key or not.

Apart from the tentative answer keys, the Staff Selection Commission has also released the candidates’ response sheets. Lastly, the SSC notification read that the candidates may take out a hard copy of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be accessible after the specified time limit. It is to be noted that the entrance test was held from July 14 to 27 at different examination centres across the country.

SSC CGL 2023: Steps To Check Answer Keys

Step 1: Visit the official portal of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Answer Key’ link available.

Step 3: A new tab will open on the screen, click on ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) – 2023’.

Step 4: After clicking the link, the official notice will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Scroll down and click on the link given to access the answer key.

Step 6: Key in the Registered Login ID and Password and hit submit.

Step 7: Post that, the answer key will be displayed on the screen.

SSC CGL 2023: Direct link to download answer key

For additional details or queries, candidates are advised to refer to the official website at ssc.nic.in.

