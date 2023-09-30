Home

Education 3

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam 2023: Register Till September 30 At ssc.nic.in

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam 2023: Register Till September 30 At ssc.nic.in

In order to be eligible for the SSC Delhi Police Constable Examination 2023, candidates must be between the ages 18 and 25 years.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam 2023.

Those who wish to work in Delhi Police can apply for the SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam 2023 with the Staff Selection Commission. However, candidates must hurry as the application window will be closing today, September 30. Applicants will be able to apply for the competitive test on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Later on, candidates will be able to make changes to their applications between October 3 and 4. The SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam 2023 is expected to be held in December this year. The latest recruitment drive by SSC aims to fill up a total of 7547 positions.

Trending Now

Eligibility Criteria For The SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam 2023?

As far as the eligibility criteria is concerned, applicants must be between the age of 18 and 25 years to apply.

You may like to read

Now, talking about the education qualification, candidates must hold a Senior Secondary education degree from a recognized Board. Additionally, male applicants should also hold a valid driving license for the Physical Efficiency and Medical Test (PE&MT). A learners license will not be considered.

What Is The Application Fee For The SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam 2023?

General category candidates are required to shell out an application fee of Rs 100. However, women candidates, along with those belonging to the SC, ST, and ESM categories have been exempted from paying the application fee. The application fee can also be paid through the online mode.

How To Apply For The SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam 2023?

Step 1

Go to the official site of The Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in

Step 2

Once you reach the homepage, click on the ‘New Registration’ tab

Step 3

Next, register yourself on the website

Step 4

After that, log in using your credentials

Step 5

Next, fill out the application form

Step 6

Pay the application fees as per your category, and hit the ‘submit’ button

Step 7

Lastly, do not forget to download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference.

In order to apply directly, candidates can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Education News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES