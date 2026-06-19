Strict measures in Bengaluru for NEET-UG re-exam; prohibitory orders enforced near exam centers

The Police Commissioner took this decision to prevent irregularities and ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the NEET-UG examination.

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New Delhi: Preparations are underway across the country for the NEET-UG re-examination. In this context, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner has issued prohibitory orders for the re-test. A temporary ban has been imposed on cyber cafes and photocopy centers in Bengaluru on the day of the exam.

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The Police Commissioner has declared the area within a 200-meter radius of all NEET-UG exam centers in Bengaluru as a “prohibited zone” during and after the exam, which is being conducted nationwide by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 21. Consequently, all photocopy, cyber, and computer centers within a 200-meter radius will remain closed on that day.

The Police Commissioner took this decision to prevent irregularities and ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the NEET-UG examination.

It is worth noting that, alongside Bengaluru, administrative measures are also strict in other states to ensure the NEET-UG re-exam is conducted transparently and securely. In this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered the suspension of classes in 60 schools across the valley on Saturday.

These schools have been designated as exam centers for the NEET-UG re-exam; academic activities were halted on Saturday to allow officials to make the necessary preparations. The affected schools are located in the districts of Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, and Srinagar.

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Officials have directed all concerned institutions to strictly comply with the order. It has also been warned that strict action will be taken against any violation of the rules. This directive was issued with the approval of the competent authority.

(With IANS inputs)