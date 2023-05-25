Home

TNPSC Combined Geology Service Exam 2023 Notification Out; Here’s How You Can Apply

Candidates can visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in to apply for the posts.

The TNPSC is conducting the recruitment drive for 40 posts.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has opened its online application window for the Combined Geology Subordinate Service Exam 2023. To apply for the desired vacancies, candidates can visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in. The applications can be submitted till June 23.

“Applications are invited only through online mode up to 23.06.2023 for direct recruitment to the posts included in the Combined Geology Subordinate Service Examination”, read the official notice.

TNPSC Geologist exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on August 18. The exam has been divided into three papers: Paper-I (Geology) (PG Degree Standard). The second paper has two parts- PART A is a Tamil eligibility test (SSLC Standard) and PART B is a General Studies (Degree Standard) exam. TNPSC Geologist exam will be held in computer-based test mode.

As per the notification released, the TNPSC has a total of 40 Assistant Geologists posts on offer, which includes 29 in the Geology and Mining Department and 11 in the Groundwater wing of the Water Resources Department. The pay scale stands between Rs 37,700 – 1,19,500 (Level 20).

For the posts in the Water Resources department, applicants must have a master’s degree in Geology, applied Geology or Hydrogeology from any institute recognised by the University Grants Commission. Those who wish to apply for the Mining department must have a postgraduate degree in Geology. Candidates with field experience will be given preference by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

TNPSC Geologist Exam 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘New User’. Register and generate a Registration/Login ID and password.

Step 3: Return to the homepage and go to ‘Apply Online’.

Step 4: Login and fill the application form.

Step 5: Upload the documents. Pay the TNPSC fee.

Step 6: Submit the TNPSC Geologist application form and download a copy.

TNPSC Geologist Exam 2023

The TNPSC has released the notification of the Combined Geology Subordinate Service. It is crucial for students to go through the syllabus, exam pattern, and important instructions before appearing for the recruitment process.

https://tnpsc.gov.in/Document/english/11_2023_GEOLOGY_ENG.pdf

A better understanding of these aspects can help the students appearing for their exams to maximize their chances of success. Aspiring candidates are advised to dedicate ample time to study and practice for the exam.

