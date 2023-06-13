Home

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023: Application Process Underway At tnusrb.tn.gov.in

The selection process for TN SI Recruitment 2023 comprises a written exam, PET, certification verification, and viva-voce.

The registration window will remain open till June 30.

The online application process for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk, AR & TSP) in Tamil Nadu is underway. To check the notification and apply for recruitment, eligible candidates are required to visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. The registration window will remain open till June 30. Candidates are advised to fill up the application before the deadline to avoid last-minute errors.

The TNUSRB announced a total of 621 Sub Inspector (Taluk and AR) vacancies. The selection process for TN SI Recruitment 2023 comprises a written exam, Physical Efficiency Test, certificate verification, and viva-voce. The written exam for recruitment is scheduled to be conducted in the month of August. The exact date has not been confirmed by the TNUSRB yet.

“The provisionally selected candidates will be subjected to Medical Examination and Verification of Character and Antecedents by the Fire and Rescue Services Department,” a notice on the website reads.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk): 366

Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR): 145

Sub-Inspectors of Police (TSP): 110

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates need to keep a few things in mind before starting the registration process. Only aspirants between 20 and 30 years as on July 1, 2023, can apply for the posts. Additionally, candidates should possess a Bachelor’s Degree from any recognised university.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023: Examination Fee

Candidates must pay the examination fee of Rs 500 while submitting the application form. Departmental candidates who wish to appear for both Open Quota and Departmental Quota examinations will need to pay Rs 1,000.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website – tnusrbonline.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Careers/Notification” option.

Step 3: Click on the link under TN SI Recruitment 2023.

Step 4: Fill out the TNUSRB SI Recruitment form.

Step 5: Key in the required details and submit the necessary documents.

Step 6: Cross-check all the details of your TNUSRB SI application form.

Step 7: Pay the application fee.

Step 8: Click on the submit button.

For more details regarding the TNUSRB SI Recruitment process, candidates can visit the official website.

For more details regarding the TNUSRB SI Recruitment process, candidates can visit the official website.