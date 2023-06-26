Home

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Phase 1 Registration Begins Today, Details Inside

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Phase 1: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test Counselling 2023: Interested Candidates can register for phase 1 at the official website - tseamcet.nic.in.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has begun the counselling registration process for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 today, June 26. Eligible candidates seeking admission into BE, B.Tech, B.Pharmacy and Pharm.D Courses can apply for the TS EAMCET 2023 counselling slots up to July 5 on the official website tseamcet.nic.in. Candidates must qualify for the TS EAMCET 2023 exam with 45 per cent (for OC) and 40 per cent (for Others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination. It is to be noted that the TS EAMCET 2023 exam was conducted from May 7 to 11, 2023 and the results were announced on May 25. As per the official schedule, Phase 1 counselling will be done in three stages. Candidates shortlisted in the first round of TS EAMCET counselling need to pay the tuition fee and must report for admission between July 12 and 19.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Dates to remember

Phase 1 Counselling begins on: 26 June 2023

Phase 1 Counselling ends on: 5 July 2023

Certificates Verification: 28 June to 8 July 2023

Provisional Allotment List Release Date: 12 July

Admission Process Starts on: 12 July 2023

Admission Process Ends on: 19 July 2023

Phase 2 Counselling Begins: 21 July 2023

Phase 2 Counselling Ends: 22 July 2023

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official site of TS EAMCET 2023: tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS EAMCET counselling 2023 registration link

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and fill out the registration form

Step 4: Upload the relevant documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee and recheck the application before submitting

Step 6: Submit the admission form and download it for future references

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Documents required

TS EAMCET hall ticket

SSC or its equivalent marks memo

ID Proof

Intermediate or its equivalent memo and pass certificate.

Class 6 to intermediate or equivalent study certificates.

Transfer Certificate

Income Certificate

EWS income certificate, if applicable

Caste certificate, if applicable

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate shall be a citizen of India and a resident of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh. Candidates should be 16 years of age as on 31-12-2023 in respect of Undergraduate Professional Courses in Engineering and B Pharma. In respect of Pharm D (Doctor of Pharmacy) Course, the candidate should be 17 years of age as on 31-12-2023. However, for obtaining a scholarship, the maximum age for OC candidates is 25 years and 29 years for other candidates as on 01-07-2023.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General category have to give an application fee of Rs 1200 while SC/ST/EWS/PwD and other reserved category candidates will be charged Rs 600.

For further information, applicants are advised to visit the official website tseamcet.nic.in

