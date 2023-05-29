Home

TS LAWCET 2023 Answer Key Out At lawcet.tsche.ac.in; Raise Objections Till May 31

Candidates can check the TS LAWCET 2023 answer key on the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The applicants will have to enter their registration ID and hall ticket number to download the answer key.

The provisional answer key of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2023) has been released by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Candidates can now check the TS LAWCET 2023 answer key on the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. The Council has also released the individual response sheet and question paper along with the provisional answer key. Candidates not satisfied with the TS LAWCET 2023 answer submit their objections, if any, by May 31 up to 5:00 PM.

The applicants will have to enter their registration ID and hall ticket number to download the TS LAWCET question paper and response sheet. Those who appeared for the entrance exams can evaluate the answer sheets and calculate their scores using the TS LAWCET answer key. Candidates are advised to keep in mind that only the provisional answer key has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. It needs to be noted that the final answer key will be released after objections are raised and resolved by the expert committee. The TS LAWCET 2023 result is expected to be out in July.

TS LAWCET 2023: How To Check Answer Key

Visit the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the link for the response sheet or question paper.

Fill in your login credentials.

Submit the necessary details.

The TS LAWCET response sheet will be displayed.

Cross-check the answers and calculate your scores.

Raise objections, if any, by following the process on the TS LAWCET website.

TS LAWCET 2023:

The entrance exam consisted of three categories – general knowledge, current events, and aptitude for the study of law. The question paper carried a total of 120 questions and had a duration of 90 minutes. It was conducted in either English and Urdu or English and Telugu. The TS-LAWCET examination was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in 20 designated centers across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. There was no negative marking for the exam, which was conducted in three shifts.

The TS- LAWCET examination was conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education. This examination is a gateway for enrolment to three-year and five-year LLB Regular courses and two-year LLM courses in law colleges in Telangana.

