TSPSC answer key 2023 released at tspsc.gov.in; raise objections till June 3

The response sheets will not be available after June 27.

Candidates can submit objections, if any, on the official website.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the answer key for several exams that were held last month. The answer key was released on the TSPSC’s official website at tspsc.gov.in. According to the official notification, the response sheet, along with answer keys, will be available till June 27 up to 5:00 P.M. The commission has also started accepting objections from today, June 1. Those who want to raise objections can submit their response by June 3 up to 5 pm. It is important to note that objections raised after June 3 will not be accepted.

Candidates need to know that the response sheets will not be available after June 27. It is advised that they evaluate the answer key before the last date. With this recruitment drive, Telangana Commission aims to fill up the vacancies for Assistant Executive Engineers, Drug inspectors, Agriculture officers and Librarians.

The aspirants who appeared for TSPSC Exam 2023 can download the TSPSC Assistant Executive Engineer Answer Key and Question Paper from the official website at tspsc.gov.in. In case they want to raise any objection, the candidates are advised to click on the link given here

Students will be required to click on the link for the respective exam and complete the process. They also need to attach proof from the sources quoted and websites mentioned as references, in PDF format to support their objection.

TSPSC Answer Key 2023: How to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website: tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Tap on the link for the respective exam.

Step 3: Fill in the required details such as TSPSC ID, hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: Tap on the question for which the objection needs to be raised.

Step 5: Attach the proof for your answer in the form of a PDF.

Step 6: Click on Submit.

The Telangana Public Service Commission will release the final result for 1,540 posts of Assistant Executive Engineer on its official website in due time. The final answer sheet will be released on the basis of the responses recorded. Candidates are advised to visit the website to keep track of notifications.

It needs to be noted that the exams which were scheduled to be held in April were rescheduled to May. The decision came in view of the alleged leaking of papers before the exam. The exams were held from May 16 to May 22.

