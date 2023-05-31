Home

UGC NET 2023 Application Process Ends Today, Check Steps To Apply

The UGC National Eligibility Test will be conducted from June 13 to June 22.

Applications made after 5 pm will not be accepted.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the application process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2023 today, May 31. Candidates can apply for the UGC NET June 2023 exam up to 5 pm. Applications made after 5 pm will not be accepted. Those seeking to apply for the UGC NET June 2023 exam are advised to visit the official websites at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. They can make required changes or corrections in their application forms on June 2 and June 3.

The UGC National Eligibility Test will be conducted from June 13 to June 22. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship in colleges and universities across the nation. The UGC NET June Session will be conducted in a total of 83 subjects and the mode of examination will be computer-based.

UGC NET June 2023 Exam: Steps To Apply

Visit the UGC NET official page at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on ‘UGC NET 2023 June Session’ registration link on the homepage.

Fill up the UGC NET application form and upload all the essential documents.

Pay the examination fee.

Check thoroughly for errors in the UGC NET 2023 form and submit.

Download the confirmation page.

UGC NET 2023 Details:

Access to examination city slips will be given in the first week of June. Applicants can get their admit card for the UGC NET 2023 exam from the second week of June. The UGC NET exam is conducted twice a year (first in June and second in December).

“Candidates who have secured at least 55 percent marks in their Master’s Degree OR equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC in Humanities (including languages) and Social Science, Computer Science & Applications, Electronic Science etc. are eligible for this Test,” as per the UGC.

Applicants must ensure before seeking to apply for the UGC NET examination that they have appeared for, or will be appearing for their Master’s degree (final year) examination. Candidates whose result is still awaited or whose qualifying examinations have been delayed can also apply for the UGC NET 2023.

