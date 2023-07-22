Home

Education 3

Union Health Minister Rules Out Centralized NEET Counselling For Now

Union Health Minister Rules Out Centralized NEET Counselling For Now

The current system of counselling for medical courses is decentralized, with each state or union territory conducting its own counselling process.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya (File image: ANI)

New Delhi: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Saturday ruled out any upcoming plans to introduce centralized counselling for undergraduate or postgraduate medical courses. Replying to Mahbubabad MP Kavitha Malothu’s question, Mandaviya said currently the Centre has no such proposal in the pipeline.

Trending Now

All seats in self-financing medical colleges and 85% of state quota seats in government medical colleges will continue to be counseled by the state. The current system of counselling for medical courses is decentralized, with each state or union territory conducting its own counselling process.

You may like to read

Statement From The Minister

“The Centre has told us that it will not hold common counselling this year. Our aim is to ensure it does not happen in the future too,” the minister spoke following the Madras Medical College graduate welcoming day festivities, as per Times of India.

Kavitha Malothu, a Member of Parliament from Mahbubabad constituency had inquired as to if the National Medical Commission (NMC) has suggested a centralized counseling system for UG and PG admissions in the medical institutes and thus received the response from the health minister.

“there is no proposal for centralised counselling for undergraduate or postgraduate medical courses for the academic year 2023-24. No changes to the existing scheme of allocation of seats to various quotas has been made”, the union health minister announced, as per the Indian Express.

NEET UG Counseling Process 2023

NEET UG Counseling will be held in 2023 by the Medical Counseling Committee for students enrolled in MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical programs. Notably, July 22 saw the beginning of the filling out and locking of options.

Tamil Nadu’s Stance On Centralised Counselling

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that there won’t be any centralized common counseling for MBBS admissions to the state quota of seats during the 2023 admissions. For all seats in self-financing medical institutions as well as the 85% of state quota seats in government medical colleges, the state will continue to undertake counseling.

How The Current System In India Works

In India, admissions to undergraduate (UG/MBBS) and postgraduate (PG) medical programs are counselled by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Candidates’ NEET UG and NEET PG scores are used to determine the counseling process.

According to information provided by the government, UG counseling is available for 15% of the seats available under the All India Quota, 100% of the seats at Central Institutes/Universities and Deemed Universities, and 100% of the seats at all Institutes of National Importance (INI).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Education News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES