UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023: Timetable released at upsc.gov.in, check details

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023 will be held from June 23 to 25.

The UPSC IES/ISS exam will be conducted in two shifts.

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023 time table has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The candidates can check the schedule for Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2023 through UPSC’s official site—upsc.gov.in.

The examination will take place from June 23- 25, according to the official notification. It will be conducted in two shifts— first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023: How to download the time table

· Visit UPSC’s official site at upsc.gov.in

· On the home page, click on the time table link for UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023

· The timetable will open in a new PDF file

The candidates should keep the PDF file of the timetable saved on their computers or take a printout for future reference.

The papers for IES and ISS examinations include General English, General Economics, Statistics and Indian Economics.

The candidates will be selected through a written examination carrying a maximum of 1000 marks and a personality test carrying a maximum of 200 marks. It is important to note that negative marking for wrong answers will be applicable for the Objective Type Question category.

In the personality test, UPSC will pay close attention to assessments that look at intellectual quotient, comprehension, judgment, and alertness of mind, as well as social cohesion, character integrity and leadership skills.

As part of this recruitment drive, the Commission is seeking to fill 51 vacancies, 18 of which are for the Indian Economic Service and 33 for the Indian Statistical Service.

For more information and latest updates about the exam, candidates should keep a watch on the UPSC official site.

The IES and ISS exams are conducted by the UPSC for selection of candidates for recruitment into Group A posts across various Central government departments and ministries, for formulation and implementation of economic policies and statistical programmes of the Government of India.

