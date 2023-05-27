Home

WB Police SI/LSI 2020: Personality Test Admit Card Released; Here’s How To Download

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board aims to fill 1,088 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

Candidates can download their e-Call letter from the WBPRB website.

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has put out the personality test (PT) e-admit card today, May 27. This exam will be held for the Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) of Police and Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) vacancies in the West Bengal Police. For further information, candidates are suggested to visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in. They can download their e-call letter from the website.

The Personality Test for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) and Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) will be conducted from June 7. There are a total of 1,088 vacancies in the department. Out of the 1,088 vacancies, 753 are of SI and 150 are of Lady SI in Unarmed Branch. The remaining 185 vacancies are for the position of SI in the Armed Branch.

Steps To Download WB Police SI/LSI 2020 PT Admit Card:

Visit the official website gov.in.

Click on the admit card link for Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB).

Fill in the required credentials and submit.

Download the admit card.

The candidates are advised to carry the printout of their admit card to the examination venue as the supporting staff of the Range Recruitment Board will need to check their testimonials on the date of the Personality Test. No entry will be permitted to the venue without the hall ticket.

As per a circular by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, the minimum pass mark for the personality test is eight. Applicants who fail to achieve this score will be disqualified from the recruitment process, regardless of their marks in the WB SI/LSI Main exam. “The final merit list of provisionally selected candidates shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in the three papers of Final Combined Competitive Examination and the marks obtained in the Personality test,” states the circular.

The candidates also need to ensure that they follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card. For more information, applicants should visit the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board website.

WB SI/LSI Recruitment 2020:

The West Bengal SI/LSI recruitment 2020 was held in several stages. A preliminary exam was followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and a Mains Exam. The personality stage is the final process of the recruitment.

