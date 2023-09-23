Home

IIM Ahmedabad in Gujarat is one of the most famous business schools in India and also one of the most premier Indian Institutes of Management in the country. Take a look at this institute's most famous and successful alumni..

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) is regarded as one of the leading and most prestigious business schools in India and the world. This leading business school was established almost 61 years ago, in December 1961 and offers masters degree programmes. Businessman Kasturbhai Lalbha and notable physicist, Vikram Sarabhai played an important role in the setting up of the college and were also alumni of the institution. According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings released by the Ministry of Education, this year i.e. in 2023, IIM Ahmedabad has topped in the category of Management Institutes in India, with a score of 83.20%. Take a look at the 10 most popular alumni of IIM Ahmedabad, who extremely successful and known in today’s times..

Raghuram Rajan

Raghuram Rajan, who served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 2013 to 2016, is an alumni of IIM Ahmedabad and passed out in 1987; he did Management Administration and was also a gold medalist. Raghuram Rajan has been the Chief Economic Adviser to India’s Ministry of Finance and currently, is serving as the Vice-Chairman of the Bank for International Settlements.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani

Sanjeev Bikhchandani is an IIM Ahmedabad pass out of the year 1989 and did MBA from the institute; he is the founder and executive Vice Chairman of Info Edge (India), the company that owns one of the largest job portals in the country- Naukri.com. Sanjeev Bikhchandani is one of the leading entrepreneurs of the country and has also won the Ernst and Young- Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2008.

Chetan Bhagat

An Indian author, columnist and television presenter, Chetan Bhagat received his MBA degree from IIM Ahmedabad in the year 1997 and is one of the most popular and best-selling Indian authors today. Chetan Bhagat’s most popular books include 2 States, Five Point Someone and 3 Mistakes Of My Life among others. Bollywood films have also been made on some of his books.

Arvind Subramanian

Arvind Subramanian also did his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad and is currently the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India; he succeeded Raghuram Rajan. An Indian economist, Arvind Subramanian also worked at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and is considered an expert on economics of India and China and also the changing balance of global economic power.

Harsha Bhogle

A cricketer, notable speaker and a cricket commentator, Harsha Bhogle did his PGDM (Diploma in Management) from IIM Ahmedabad in 1985. Harsha Bhogle began working as a cricketer for the APCA and then started doing commentary with All India Radio from the age of 19. He is one of the most popular and celebrated cricket commentators of all times.

Ajaypal Singh Banga

Currently the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MasterCard and also the Chairman of the US-India Business Council, Ajaypal Singh Banga received his MBA degree from IIM Ahmedabad and has also been awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2016. In 2015, Ajaypal Singh Banga was appointed as a Member of the President’s Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations by former US President Barack Obama.

Kiran Karnik

Kiran Karnik is an Indian administrator known for his work in broadcasting and outsourcing industries; he is currently a Director in the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Kiran Karnik, who obtained his PGDM from IIM Ahmedabad, is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi.

KV Kamath

KV Kamath, who received his PGDM in Management from IIM Ahmedabad, is the Chied of the New Development Bank of BRICS Countries and has also served as the Chairman of Infosys, Non-Executive Chairman, Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Bank. KV Kamath is also a member of the Board of Governors of the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University.

Deep Kalra

Founder of one of India’s most famous, leading online travel companies- MakeMyTrip.com, Deep Kalra did his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad and took on the role of Group CEO in 2013. Since 2013, Deep Kalra is also the President of the Indus Entrepreneurs, Delhi Board and has previously served on the NASSCOM Executive Council.

Manvinder Singh Banga

An alumni of IIM Ahmedabad from the MBA course and a Padma Bhushan awardee of 2010, Manvinder Singh Banga has the title of being the youngest CEO ever appointed in May 2000; he was appointed has Chairman and CEO of Hindustan Lever Ltd. Currently, Manvinder Singh Banga is a senior partner at a private equity fund, Non-Executive Director on the Boards of Glaxo Smith Kline Plc, Thomson Reuters and Marks & Spencers PLC; he is also on the Prime Minister of India’s Council for Trade and Industry.

