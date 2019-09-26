New Delhi: The President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday said that at least ten per cent of papers are being reviewed to ensure quality check after candidates protested against the alleged error in evaluation of papers. “Under the coding system, nobody can identify which answer paper belongs to whom. It is absolutely a human untouched system,” said Prafulla P Chhajed as per news agency ANI.

The ICAI President further said that students are provided with the option of applying for re-evaluation. “Indian Chartered Accountant qualification is a benchmark against those of various advanced countries,” said the ICAI President to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the institute is considering to form an independent committee to look into the grievances of students who are demanding revaluation of their chartered accountant examination answer sheets.

He said the examination process followed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) ensures multiple level of monitoring for quality evaluation of answer sheets.

“We are considering to form an independent, high-level committee to look into the grievances of the students as well as to suggest the roadmap for the future. I will discuss the issue with council members before announcing the formation of the committee,” Chhajed said in a press conference.

The CA aspirants have been demonstrating over their demand for revaluation of their answer sheets, alleging they have not been checked properly.

(With agency inputs)