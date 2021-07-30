Class 10th, 12th Board Results 2021 LIVE: Many state boards will be declaring board exam results 2021 today including Meghalaya, Assam, and Punjab. While MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2021 and Assam HSLC 10th Result 2021 are scheduled for 11 am, PSEB 12th result will be announced at 2:30 pm. Apart from this, Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Result 2021 will be released today at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Meanwhile, the CBSE will declare the much-awaited Class 12th results today at 2 PM. Students are advised to keep a tab on india.com for the latest and fastest updates on board results that will be declared today.Also Read - RBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10 Board Exam Results to be Declared Soon at rajresults.nic.in | Check Latest Updates Here

10th, 12th Results 2021: LIVE UPDATES

10:46 AM: The Assam Board (SEBA) is also expected to announce the Assam HSLC results for Class 10 today at 11 AM. Students can check scores on official websites at sebaonlien.org and resultsassam.nic.in. The link will be activated shortly. Stay tuned.

10:44 AM: The Meghalaya Board will release the MBOSE 12th Result 2021 at 11 am on the official website mbose.in. Results of all streams – Arts, Science and Commerce would be announced in a while. Students can keep a tab on this page for latest updates on MBOSE 12th Result 2021.