’12th Fail’ Film Real Life Story: Meet IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, Know All About His Struggles, Journey

Meet IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, the real life inspiration for the main lead of IMDb's highest rated Indian film ever, '12th Fail'. Know all about the motivational story of his struggles and journey to crack UPSC..

New Delhi: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film ’12th Fail’ has been winning hearts across the world for quite a few weeks now. The main lead of the film, actor Vikrant Massey is being appreciated for his portrayal of an IPS officer; the character Massey is playing, is based on the real-life story of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma who failed his class 12 and then eventually chased his dream of becoming an IPS officer. Read to know the motivational story of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, who with his grit and determination, cracked UPSC despite the many challenges that came his way…

Who Is IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma?

Now an officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS), Manoj Kumar Sharma was born in 1977 in Bilgaon, a town in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. According to a DNA report, his father was in the Department of Agriculture and he and his family had a lot of financial struggles in their life. During his school education, IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma was not inclined towards studies but eventually, he decided to crack UPSC and did so.

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma Success Story

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma had earned a third division in his ninth and tenth standard and had failed his 12th standard. He was so driven to crack UPSC, that he passed the 12th standard in the second time and since his financial condition wasn’t good, he worked as a tempo driver and a librarian to support his UPSC preparations. Despite setbacks, IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma cracked UPSC in his fourth attempt and achieved an All India Rank of 121. Having garnered nicknames like ‘Singham’ and ‘Simba’ due to his powerful nature at work, IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma is currently the Additional Commissioner in Mumbai Police.

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma Love Story

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma’s love story with IRS Shraddha Joshi Sharma is extremely filmy and ithe IPS officer’s lady love has played an important role in keeping him motivated and determined to clear one of the toughest competitive examinations in the country. The film also shows how the characters ‘Manoj’ and ‘Shraddha’ while preparing for UPSC, supported each other unconditionally and stood by each other in all kinds of situations.

