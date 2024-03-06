Home

Education

16th Finance Commission Invites Applications For Post Of Economic Adviser On Deputation, Contract Basis

16th Finance Commission Invites Applications For Post Of Economic Adviser On Deputation, Contract Basis

The XVIFC has uploaded eligibility, job responsibilities, emoluments, and application forms on its website.

Applications for the post of Economic Adviser. (Representational image: freepik.com)

Economic Adviser: The Sixteenth Finance Commission (XVIFC) invites applications for the post of Economic Adviser at Level-14 (Joint Secretary level) of the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC on a deputation/contract basis.

The XVIFC has uploaded eligibility, job responsibilities, emoluments, and application forms on its website at Circular for the post of Economic Adviser in 16th FC.pdf fincomindia.nic.in.

Proforma For Application For The Post Of Economic Adviser

EA Vacancy – Annexure II.docx (live.com)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.