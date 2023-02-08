Home

Education

Kota in News Again: 17-year-old NEET Aspirant falls to Death, Second Such Case in Past 10 Days

Kota in News Again: 17-year-old NEET Aspirant falls to Death, Second Such Case in Past 10 Days

This is the third incident of a coaching institute student falling from a high-rise building in a month and the second such case in the past 10 days.

17-year-old NEET aspirant falls to death in Rajasthan's Kota.(Picture Used For Representation Only)

Kota: A 17-year-old NEET aspirant fell to her death from a hostel building in the Landmark City area here, police said on Wednesday. The girl, a resident of Rajasthan’s Barmer district, was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching institute. She lived on the second floor of an apartment building in Landmark city, they said.

The police are yet to ascertain if it was a case of suicide or accident and the floor from which she fell, a senior officer said, reported news agency PTI. Her body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

You may like to read

Third Incident of a Coaching Institute Student Falling From a high-Rise Building in a Month

This is the third incident of a coaching institute student falling from a high-rise building in a month and the second such case in the past 10 days. A 20-year-old NEET aspirant, identified as Ishanshu Bhattacharya of Dhupguri in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, died after falling from the sixth floor of a hostel building in the city’s Jawahar Nagar area last week. Bhattacharya came to Kota in August last year and was preparing for the medical entrance exam NEET. The circle officer said, Bhattacharya along with three of his hostel mates was talking in the balcony on the building’s sixth floor, PTI reported.

In a similar incident on January 29, a 17-year-old JEE Mains aspirant from Maharashtra who was preparing for the entrance test in Kota sustained critical injuries after he allegedly fell from the balcony on the first floor of his hostel building. The injured student is still in critical condition and undergoing treatment in a city’s private hospital.

(With Inputs From PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.