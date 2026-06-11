19-year-old Nisarga Adhikary, who explosed flaws in CBSE’s OSM portal, gets hired by IIT Kanpur

Nisarga Adhikary, who alleged flaws in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s OSM portal, was appointed by the IIT Kanpur.

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Nineteen-year-old ethical hacker Nisarga Adhikary, who alleged flaws in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) OSM portal, was appointed by the Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Kanpur as an Open-Source Intelligence(OSINT) and threat intelligence engineer at C3iHub.

Adhikary, in an interview with news agency IANS earlier, alleged that answer sheets and question papers stored on an AWS bucket were publicly accessible online. The claim comes amid ongoing scrutiny of CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and days after Adhikary’s disclosures about vulnerabilities in CBSE-linked digital platforms triggered a nationwide debate over the Board’s technology ecosystem.

“Nisarga Adhikary has joined IIT Kanpur’s C3iHub as an OSINT and Threat Intelligence Engineer. He is a talented young engineer who has demonstrated noteworthy technical capabilities at a young age. We believe he has significant potential, and working at IIT Kanpur will provide him with the opportunity to further develop his capabilities while contributing to cybersecurity and threat intelligence initiatives at C3iHub. We wish him the very best in his journey ahead,” Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

What is OSM?

On Screen Marking (OSM) is a digital Evaluation system wherein answer books are made available on screen for evaluation purpose. In this system, actual answer books are scanned for evaluation.

This is a developing story. Further details will be updated.