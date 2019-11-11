New Delhi: An official notification was issued on Monday for the second phase of the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand.

As many as 20 assembly seats will go for the second phase of assembly elections by the end of this year on December 7. They are Baharagora, Ghatsila (ST), Potka (ST), Jugsalai (SC), Jamshedpur East, Jamshedpur West, Seraikella (ST), Chaibasa (ST), Majhgaon (ST), Jaganathpur (ST), Manoharpur (ST), Chakradharpur (ST), Kharsawan (ST), Tamar (ST), Torpa (ST), Khunti (ST), Mandar (ST), Sisai (ST), Simdega (ST) and Kolebira (ST), stated news agency IANS.

Notably, November 18 is the deadline for filing nominations, while November 21 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature for the second phase of Jharkhand assembly election.

As per the notification, the existing Legislative Assembly of Jharkhand will remain till January 5, 2020, unless otherwise dissolved, stated news agency IANS.

Meanwhile, the elections to the 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand will take place in five phases starting from November 30. The state assembly election results will be declared on December 23.