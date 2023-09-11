Home

20,000 Junior Teacher Vacancies In Odisha: Apply At osepa.odisha.gov.in From September 13

Going by the official notification, the authorities will be accepting job applications through online mode only, and not by paper or through any other format.

Junior Teacher vacancies in Odisha.

Teaching is considered to be one of the most crucial jobs across the world as teachers are the ones who help shape the young minds of the future generation. Those who wish to work as an educator in Odisha, can register with the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) as they have announced 20,000 job openings for the Junior Teacher post in various schools in Odisha. The application process for the latest recruitment drive is scheduled to commence on September 13 and conclude on October 10. Those interested can visit the official website of the Odisha government to apply.

As per the official notification, these posts will be filled in Primary and Upper Primary schools under the various revenue districts in the state.

It should be noted here that the job applications will only be accepted through the online mode, and not any other medium such as mail. The aspirants whose applications have been selected will have to take a computer-based test as the next step in the selection process.

Other details including the date of the examination, time of the exam, and exam center will be mentioned on admit cards. Other information including district-wise and category-wise posts are available on OSEPA’s official website at osepa.odisha.gov.in.

The Department of School And Mass Education, Government of Odisha took to their official Twitter handle, and wrote, “ : We are pleased to inform aspiring educators in Odisha about a significant opportunity. A total of 20,000 junior teacher (Schematic) positions in primary and upper primary schools will soon be available.” They also shared the official notification for the latest recruitment drive by the Odisha government.

𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝘼𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩: We are pleased to inform aspiring educators in Odisha about a significant opportunity. A total of 20,000 junior teacher (Schematic) positions in primary and upper primary schools will soon be available. pic.twitter.com/rjOUGP3JQU — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) September 11, 2023

How To Apply For Junior Teachers Jobs

In order to apply for the vacancy of Junior Teacher in Odisha, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

First, visit the official website of the Odisha government at osepa.odisha.gov.in.

Step 2

Once you reach the homepage, click on the link “Junior Teacher Recruitment 2023”.

Step 3

Next, register on the website.

Step 4

After that, fill out the application form.

Step 5

Upload the necessary documents as mentioned in the form.

Step 6

Last but not least, download the application form, and take a printout for future reference.

