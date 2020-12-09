The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS has released the IBPS SO Prelims 2020 Admit Card. The candidates who are preparing for IBPS Specialist Officer or SO Exam 2020 and have registered for the same can download the call letters for the preliminary examination from the official website ibps.in. Also Read - IBPS RRB Interview Admit Card 2020 For Scale II And III Officers Released | Check Status Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the letter:

Go to the official website ibps.in

Click on the Download Call Letters for Specialist Officer Preliminary Examination 2020

A new window would open

Select the login credentials, enter the registration number and date of birth and login to access your account

Click on Print Admit Card to download and take a print out

The candidates must note that the instructions regarding special measures for COVID19 as well as reporting time and slot allotted are also specified on the admit cards.

The candidates are advised to save a copy of the admit card and also go through the instructions printed. The thumb impression and signatures have to be given at the examination centres.

Window to download the admit card would be open till December 26, 2020.