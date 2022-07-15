NIRF Ranking 2022: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad emerged as the leading management institute in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022. While this year, there are no major changes in NIRF Management rankings as compared to 2021, some minor changes can be seen in terms of top MBA colleges shifting ranks. IIM Ahmedabad is followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta, who took the third position. This time, IIT Delhi has secured the fourth place, jumping up by two ranks from the previous Rank 5.Also Read - NIRF Ranking 2022: NLSIU Bengaluru Is India's Best Law College. Check Complete List Here

NIRF Ranking 2022 Management – Top MBA Colleges in India

Name of the Institute NIRF Ranking 2022 MBA IIM Ahmedabad 1 IIM Bangalore 2 IIM Calcutta 3 IIT Delhi 4 IIM Kozhikode 5 IIM Lucknow 6 IIM Indore 7 Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) 8 National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai 9 IIT Madras 10

Even in 2020, many of these institutes, especially IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore were in the list of Top MBA colleges in India.

The NIRF ranking judges educational institutes on parameters like teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception. The rankings have been released for a total of 11 categories overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture, dental, law, and research institutions.