2026 Diwali school holidays: How many days will schools remain closed? Check state-wise holidays for Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj

Diwali 2026 will be celebrated on November 8, with Dhanteras on November 6 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. Schools across India may observe different holiday schedules depending on state government orders and local academic calendars.

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2026 Diwali school holidays: How many days will schools remain closed? Check state-wise holidays for Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj (AI- Representational image)

Schools across India are preparing for the Diwali holidays in November 2026. However, the dates and length of the break will differ from state to state, depending on local government orders and individual school calendars.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, this year. Dhanteras will fall on November 6 that is Friday while Bhai Dooj will be observed on Wednesday, November 11. Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on November 10, according to the festival calendar for 2026.

Several states have planned longer school breaks around Diwali, while others may provide holidays only on selected festival days. Students and parents should check their schools’ official notices before making travel plans, as government, private, CBSE and ICSE schools may follow different schedules.

State-wise Diwali school holiday list 2026

Here is a state-wise overview of the reported holiday schedules. The dates below may not apply to every school in a state.

Maharashtra: Some school schedules list November 2–14, with classes resuming on November 16. However, dates differ by district; Pune and Sangli have reported a revised break from November 5–18.

Some school schedules list November 2–14, with classes resuming on November 16. However, dates differ by district; Pune and Sangli have reported a revised break from November 5–18. Gujarat: November 5–25, followed by the start of the second term on November 26.

November 5–25, followed by the start of the second term on November 26. Bihar: November 7–17 for government schools, covering several festivals, including Diwali and Chhath Puja.

November 7–17 for government schools, covering several festivals, including Diwali and Chhath Puja. Uttar Pradesh: Festival holidays are expected around November 8–11, including Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. Confirm dates with the school.

Festival holidays are expected around November 8–11, including Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. Confirm dates with the school. Rajasthan: Reports list a break from November 4–15, though dates may vary between schools.

Reports list a break from November 4–15, though dates may vary between schools. Himachal Pradesh: A holiday period from November 6–10 has been reported. Students should confirm the schedule locally.

A holiday period from November 6–10 has been reported. Students should confirm the schedule locally. Chhattisgarh: Reports list holidays from November 6–11 for the festival period.

Reports list holidays from November 6–11 for the festival period. Goa: A longer break from November 2–21 has been reported. Check the applicable school calendar before relying on these dates.

A longer break from November 2–21 has been reported. Check the applicable school calendar before relying on these dates. Tamil Nadu: November 9 has been declared a public holiday for schools, colleges and other educational institutions because Diwali falls on a Sunday. November 28 will be a working day to make up for the additional holiday.

November 9 has been declared a public holiday for schools, colleges and other educational institutions because Diwali falls on a Sunday. November 28 will be a working day to make up for the additional holiday. Delhi and other states: The exact break may depend on the school calendar and applicable government orders. Check with the school for confirmed dates.

Why are Diwali holidays different across states?

Diwali is celebrated across India, but school holidays are decided through state education calendars, government notifications and local arrangements. Some states give students a longer break for several festivals, while others declare holidays only on selected dates.

In Maharashtra, for example, district-level schedules can differ, so a date announced for one city should not automatically be treated as applicable across the state.