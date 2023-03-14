Home

22 Detained From Across Assam In Connection With SEBA’s General Science HSLC Exam Paper Leak Case

The general science examination, which was scheduled to be held Monday, was cancelled by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Sunday night following reports that the question paper had been leaked.

Guwahati: At least 22 people, including teachers and students, were detained from across Assam fin connection with paper leakage case of General Science (C3) of HSLC examination being conducted by Board of Secondary Education. The general science question paper leak, which was meant for Class 10 state board examination, lead to cancellation of the test.

In a tweet, the DGP said: “Reference paper leakage case of General Science (C3) of HSLC examination being conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam — 22 persons have been detained at/from Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.”

“Further lawful action as mandated by law is being taken against them. We remain committed to unearth the network of people involved in the leakage of the question paper and the conspirators,” DGP added.

Reference paper leakage case of General Science (C3) of HSLC examination being conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam – 22 persons have been detained at/from Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. Further lawful action as mandated by law is… https://t.co/L2jlUnZw6f — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) March 14, 2023

State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, however, said some people have been arrested. He did not share details of the arrests, citing the ongoing probe. “A probe is going on, so l can’t share much details about the case,” the state education minister told reporters outside the Assam Assembly.

The Assam Police registered a criminal case and the CID was handed over the investigation on Monday. He said that some teachers have also been arrested and termed the development as “unfortunate”.

In a notification on Monday, SEBA said that March 30 was the revised date for the exam.

