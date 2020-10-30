New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Defence on Thursday issued a circular and said 27 per cent seats in Sainik schools will be reserved for other backward classes (OBCs) from the academic session of 2021-22. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: Ticket Booking For 80 New Special Trains Begins Today | Check Guidelines

In the circular, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said that the Sainik Schools Society, which works under the Ministry of Defence, manages 33 such residential schools in the country.

"OBC reservation to be introduced in Sainik Schools from the year 2021-22," Kumar said on Twitter and posted images of an October 13 circular that was sent to principals of all Sainik schools across the country.

According to the notification from the Defence Ministry, 67 per cent of the seats in a Sainik school are reserved for candidates from the state or the Union Territory in which the school is located and the remaining 33 per cent is reserved for those who come from outside that state or UT. These two lists will be termed as List A and List B.

In the circular, he further added that within each list, 15 per cent seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 7.5 per cent seats are for Scheduled Tribes and 27 per cent seats are for non-creamy layer OBCs. However, this reservation policy will come into effect from the academic session of 2021-22.