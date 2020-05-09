New Delhi: A day after he announced the schedule of the remaining Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class X and XII 2020 board exams, Union Human Resources and Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday said that the process of evaluating answer sheets of the papers that had been conducted before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, will start from tomorrow. Also Read - CBSE Exams 2020: Final Dates For Pending Class X, XII Board Examinations Announced - Details Here

Announcing that the process to evaluate the answer sheets will begin from May 10, he said, “3,000 CBSE schools in the country have been selected as evaluation centres. From these centres, more than 1.5 crore answer sheets will be sent for evaluation to the homes of teachers.” Also Read - CBSE Exams 2020: This is When The Board is Expected to Hold Pending Class XII Examinations

“This process will be completed in approximately 50 days,” the minister further said. Also Read - CBSE Exams 2020: Decision On Pending Class X, XII Board Examinations Soon, Says HRD Minister

Answersheets of total 173 subjects will be checked as a part of this evaluation process. The nod to start the exercise was given after the HRD Ministry’s proposal in this regard was accepted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

On Friday, the Union HRD Minister had announced that the remaining CBSE board exams will take place from July 1-15; while the exams for 12 subjects of class XII will be held across the country, those for class X will be held only in north-east Delhi, where some of the papers could not take place in the last week of February because of communal violence there.

Overall, the CBSE will conduct 29 exams from July 1.