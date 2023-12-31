Home

332 Universities Across India to Select Top Professionals As ‘Professors of Practice’

'Professors of Practice' are not the people who are teachers by profession, or have they done a PhD. Rather, they, on the basis of their professional experience, will be hired to teach students in colleges.

New Delhi: Appointments for ‘Professors of Practice’ (PoPs) have started in universities across the country as Central Universities (CUs) started adopting the PoP scheme in various domains. So far, professionals under the ‘Professor of Practice’ scheme have been appointed in 32 higher educational institutions including central universities across the country.

UGC had asked to appoint the Professors of Practice during the meeting of the Vice-Chancellors of all 45 Central Universities across the country. This Professor of Practice will teach students the subject in which he has proven expertise.

Till now, 11200 experts have sent online applications for ‘Professor of Practice’ posts in a total of 332 universities across the country. Till now, most of the appointments, that have been made, are experts from computer science, marketing advance, engineering, hotel management and other fields.

However, under this scheme, professionals coming from different work areas should have at least 15 years of experience. Under the PoP scheme, a portal was launched where professionals with expertise from various fields including science, law, environment, industry, engineering, industry, media, climate, music, arts, etc. can register themselves.

UGC has written a letter to all higher educational institutions regarding the rules for the appointment of Professor of Practice. In the letter, Vice-Chancellors of Universities and Principals of Colleges were requested to make necessary changes in their laws, ordinances, rules and regulations to appoint Professors of Practice in their institutions.

UGC says that the universities are also sharing the action taken in this matter on their activity monitoring portal. Along with this, higher educational institutions have also made changes in their rules for appointment. In this scheme, the appointment of Professor of Practice is for a fixed period. The initial tenure is up to one year. However, extension can be given depending on the quality of service.

The UGC says that the position of Professor of Practice provides a unique opportunity to educational institutions to bring diverse skills to complement the efforts of the faculty member. Such positions attract people with exemplary experience from industry and other professions to teach students in colleges. The UGC says it is continuously working with universities to encourage the appointment of experts as Professors of Practice.

