New Delhi: The Himanta Sarma-led Assam government has decided to shut down a total of 34 schools where all Class 10th Students failed the HSLC Exams 2022. Announcing the government's decision, state education minister Ranoj Pegu said that there is no point to spend taxpayers' money on schools with a zero success rate.

"The primary duty of schools is to impart education. If a school cannot ensure that its students pass the Class X exam, there is no point in keeping these schools operational," Times of India quoted the education minister as saying. He added, "The government cannot spend public money on schools turning a zero success record."

Options Before Students

Those studying in these 34 schools can enroll their names in other educational institutions.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced that these schools will be closed but the students would be given a chance to enroll in other schools.

‘Closing Schools Not a Solution’

“Closing schools is not the solution. We just need to open many new schools all over the country. Instead of closing the school, improve the school and make education right”, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Recently, the Assam government took help from IIT Guwahati faculty members to train teachers of government schools performing below par. Besides, in order to improve the education quality and performance, the Assam government also worked on implementing some changes in the course curriculum.