DU SOL Result 2019: Delhi University School of Open Learning on Friday declared the DU SOL Result 2019 for the BA course for the 1st and the 3rd year students on the official website sol.du.ac.in. Students must go on the official website to check their results.

The 2nd year students will have to wait for some more time for their results to be announced.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy when checking their results.

Here is how you can download DU SOL Results 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website sol.du.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Marksheet Page.

Step 3: Now, enter your Exam SOL Roll Number and Exam Roll Number.

Step 4: From the drop-down menu, select your course and year for the exam

Step 5: Enter all other details and click on Show Button

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download a copy of it.

Delhi University’s School Of Open Learning has over 5 lakh students studying there.