Education Budget 2023: 38,800 Teachers to be Hired for Ekalavya Model Residential Schools

New Delhi: As many as 38,800 teachers will be hired for Ekalavya Model Residential Schools, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday. Presenting the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024, she said a national digital library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating quality books.

She also said the Centre will provide Rs 5,300 crore assistance to drought-prone central region of Karnataka. Further, the PM Awas Yojana outlay has been hiked by 66 per cent to Rs 79,000 crore, she added. Sitharaman also announced an increased capital outlay for infrastructure to spur private investment.

The government will open three centres of excellence for artificial intelligence (AI) at top educational institutions. Presenting the Union Budget for FY24, the minister said that the aim is to fully realise the mission of ‘Make AI in India’. “For realising the vision of ‘Make AI in India’ and ‘Make AI Work for India’, three Centres of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence will be set up in top educational institutions,” she added.