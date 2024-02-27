Home

Education

4 Students Killed On Their Way To Appear For Board Exams In Shahjahanpur, UP; Six Others Injured

4 Students Killed On Their Way To Appear For Board Exams In Shahjahanpur, UP; Six Others Injured

Four students have been killed on their way to appear for Board Exams in Shahjahanpur, UP; six are injured..

Representative Image

New Delhi: Four students on the way to appear in Uttar Pradesh board examinations here were on Tuesday killed and six others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in lost control and hit a tree, police said.

Trending Now

The students were going to a school in Jaitipur in a car for the test, they said. Police said the vehicle hit a tree and fell into a ditch near Jarawav village, Additional SP (City) Sanjay Kumar said. Anurap Khushwaha (15), Anurag Srivastava (14), Pratishtha Mishra (15) died on the spot while one Mohini Maurya (16) died in the hospital, he said.

You may like to read

Six others who are injured are undergoing treatment at a medical college where their condition was stated to be stable.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.