Undergraduate Students Swept Away In Godavari River; 4 Dead, FIR Registered

Undergraduate students, who were in their mid-20s had gone for a swim in the Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh when a tragedy struck and four of them drowned and died. The bodies of the deceased have been recovered and an FIR has also been lodged..

New Delhi: Safety is extremely important as you never know when a fun activity may become a tragedy for someone; especially with kids and young adults who ought to be very careful of their actions. A day planned for fun became extremely tragic for seven students of the Pillanka Village in the Tallarevu Mandal, Andhra Pradesh who had gone for a swim in the Godvari River. A few of these students drowned in the river because of the strong current, their bodies were recovered by the police and a case has also been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC..

Four Students Die After Drowning In River Godavari

Four students who had gone to take a dip in the Gautami-Godavari river in Kakinada district drowned and their bodies were retrieved on Sunday, police said. Intending to swim, seven students got into the Godavari river at Pillanka village in Tallarevu mandal around 4.30 pm on Saturday. Of them, four drowned and we retrieved their bodies on Sunday morning, a police official told PTI. The other three were safe, police said.

Fun Trip Turned Into Tragedy

The deceased were pursuing undergraduate courses and were in their early-20s. The students belonging to Tanuku town in the West Godavari district came on a fun trip. They first went to nearby Yanam and then came to Pillanka. According to police, the four students were swept away by the strong current while swimming and after several hours their bodies were recovered.

FIR Registered Under Section 174 Of CrPC

The incident took place a couple of days ago and within hours, the bodies of the four young adults were recovered. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire, revenue and police departments, and fishermen were involved in the search effort for the bodies. A case under Section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has also been registered by the police.

(Inputs from PTI)

