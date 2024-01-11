Home

Education

4-Year B.Sc-B.Ed Course Introduced This Year at NIT Agartala: Tripura CM Manik Saha

4-Year B.Sc-B.Ed Course Introduced This Year at NIT Agartala: Tripura CM Manik Saha

To train aspiring teachers, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that a four-year Bsc-BEd course has been initiated this year at the National Institute of Technology(NIT), Agartala.

More colleges in Tripura to offer Integrated Teacher Education Program courses soon: CM(Photo Credit: ANI)

Agartala: To train aspiring teachers, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that a four-year Bsc-BEd course has been initiated this year at the National Institute of Technology(NIT), Agartala, as a pilot project in the state. Furthermore, several more colleges are expected to receive approval for the Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) course starting from the next academic year.

Trending Now

“The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has launched the Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) course. As a pilot project in the state, a four-year Bsc-BEd course has been introduced this year at NIT, Agartala. We hope more colleges will receive approval for ITEP courses from the upcoming academic year,” Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said during the 13th Legislative Assembly session on Wednesday, January 10. Going by the NIRF 2023 Ranking, the National Institute of Technology(NIT) Agartala ranks 91 in the Engineering category.

You may like to read

“The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has launched the Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) course. As a pilot project in the state, a four-year B.Sc-B.Ed course has been introduced this year at NIT, Agartala. We anticipate that more colleges will receive… pic.twitter.com/gQJrxAifSN — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

During the 13th Legislative Assembly session, the Tripura Chief Minister, who also serves as the Education Minister of the state, addressed various questions about the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) colleges in the state. Additionally, he stated that there are currently seven DIET colleges in the state, with an additional DIET college under construction at Panisagar in the North Tripura district. There are ongoing plans to hire additional teachers for the new college.

“As part of this process, the Finance Department has approved the filling of eight lecturer positions in DIET colleges for the financial year 2023-24. Steps are being taken to fill these positions accordingly. Commencing the teaching programme for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) teacher training course in the DIET College under Dhanpur Assembly is not possible in the current academic year. This is contingent upon the approval of the National Council for Teacher Education,” the Tripura CM was quoted as saying to news agency ANI. “However, the newly constructed DIET building is currently being utilised by the Department of Education, SCERT for implementing various programs aimed at teaching and training in-service teachers and head teachers,” the CM added, ANI reported.

(With Inputs From ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.