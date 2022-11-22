45 Students Selected For 1st Batch Of Delhi Virtual School. Here’s All You Need To Know

From the next academic session, the Delhi government will also be conducting admission tests for class XI.

Delhi's first-ever virtual school is up and running. (Representative image)

New Delhi: Delhi’s first-ever virtual school is up and running. In its first year, the school has admitted 45 students who have been shortlisted from all across India. The students were selected through an entrance test. Approximately 1100 students applied for admission out of which only 45 students have been selected. From the next academic session, the Delhi government will also be conducting admission tests for class XI.

Here’s All You Need To Know About Delhi’s Virtual School

Free access to Delhi’s education model for children from anywhere Flexible schooling opportunity at student’s place Personalized mentoring and small cohort tutoring Freedom to take assessment at any time Socialization and co-curricular activities Diverse options of subjects and skill-based courses Preparation support for JEE/NEET, CUET etc It offers 6 courses which include — English, Hindi, Maths, Science, Social Science and Computer Science. Students are also provided with pre-recorded lectures. There is a separate learning management system which is accessible on various devices.

The school is affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education. This project was announced by the Delhi government during the 2021 budget. Delhi CM, at the time of the announcement, had called this virtual school first-ever which had sparked a controversy. National School of Open learning raised an objection and claimed that it had started a virtual school in August 2021.