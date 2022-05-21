Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Saturday announced a 47-day summer vacation for educational institutions, including recognised private schools up to class 12, in the summer zone of the Jammu division.Also Read - UPSC, Banking, Police Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

According to a order issued by Ravi Shankar Sharma, the director of School Education department, Jammu, the decision on summer vacation was taken in view of the prevailing hot weather conditions. Also Read - TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 71900; Class 10 Pass Candidates can Apply For Executive Officer Posts

Government and recognised private schools up to class 8 standard will get summer vacation from May 23 to July 9, while for classes nine to 12 the vacation will be from May 30 to July 9. Also Read - NHAI Recruitment 2022: Registration For Manager, Other Posts Begins at nhai.gov.in| Read Details Here

Schools in Kashmir and parts of Jammu under winter zone have a nearly three-month-long winter vacation and a 10-day summer break annually. The summer zone schools in Jammu usually go on a one-and-a-half month summer vacation with a brief winter break.