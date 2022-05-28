Paris: Five per cent of the 16-year olds, or about 35,000 individuals, in France are illiterate, a report revealed. On Friday, French daily Le Figaro quoted the report published by the French General Inspection of Education (IGEN) as saying that one young person out of 10 would experience “serious difficulties in reading”, reports Xinhua news agency.Also Read - Day Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Visit, France Withdraws From Strategic Submarine Project

The report pointed out the absence of concrete actions to tackle illiteracy in the country. The “alerts” given by teachers are “ignored”, Le Figaro said. Also Read - Viral Video: French Dancers Showcase Their Perfect Dance Moves on Lazy Lad, Impress Desis | Watch

“Since illiteracy has been evaluated in France, the numbers are the same: 80 per cent of readers ‘satisfied’, 15 per cent ‘in difficulty’ and 5 per cent ‘out of the scope’,” said Claude Lelievre, a historian. Also Read - Police Teargas Protestors In Paris After Emmanuel Macron Wins French Polls

Lelievre said that illiteracy is not due to the teaching methods but to a “social origin, a culture, a relationship with writing and an ease in oral”. Alain Bentolila, linguist and specialist of illiteracy, said the country’s illiteracy is due to the failure of the Ministry of National Education.