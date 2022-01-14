Lucknow: The Lucknow University on Thursday postponed all the scheduled examinations between January 15 and January 31 after 50 students tested COVID positive at the university campus. The University also has shut down the campus in view of the development. Giving more details, the Lucknow University said the new dates for examinations of semester starting from December 2021 will be declared soon at www.lkouniv.ac.in.Also Read - Prohibit Rallies, Dharnas Till COVID SOPs Are In Force: Karnataka HC to State Govt

“Students of Lucknow University and associated colleges are informed that all the examinations between January 15 to January 31 have been rescheduled in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the university. Fresh dates of examinations will be announced soon at www.lkouniv.ac.in,” a letter from the university stated. Also Read - Omicron Scare: Are Masks Enough To Protect Us From Wrath Of Omicron Variant Of Covid-19? Watch Video

Apart from this, the university has also asked all first-year undergraduate students to vacate the hostels and return to their homes as preventive measures. Also Read - Australian Minister Cancels Novak Djokovic's Visa; World No.1 Cannot Defend His Title

According to the earlier order, all the colleges in Uttar Pradesh were asked to shut offline classes till January 16. The notice, however, had stated that the examination for colleges and universities would be held in offline mode as per the schedule. As the COVID cases continued to rise in the third wave, many students have demanded online examination.

In terms of COVID cases, the country on Thursday had recorded close to 2.5 lakh active cases. Uttar Pradesh alone reported 13, 592 active cases on Thursday.