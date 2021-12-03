Dhenkanal: Over 53 students of a college in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district have tested positive for COVID. Taking preventive measures, the municipal administration has sealed the Saikrupa Residential College at Kunjakanta in Dhenkanal town for an indefinite period.Also Read - Karnataka Omicron Alert: 5 Contacts of Bengaluru Patient Test Covid Positive, Isolated

As per reports, four students from a hostel in Kunjakanta area were found positive for the virus after which others were also tested. Over 33 students tested positive and the patients were immediately moved into isolation. Later, 16 more students tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 53.

Giving details, District collector Saroj Kumar Sethi said an FIR has been lodged against the college chairperson and the principal for failing to restrain students who were back home after the tests.

In the wake of the incident, the Kunjakanta area has been declared as a micro-containment zone for 10 days and directions have been issued to restrict social gatherings like weddings to 100 along with strict night curfew and ensuring compliance of COVID protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Atanu Samant, Executive Officer, Dhenkanal Municipality, told media persons that despite the instructions, students have left the hostel and the institution head has informed that the students went to their guardians concerned after submitting undertakings to keep their children in home isolation.

As per reports, all shops and business establishments, irrespective of the scale and size in the containment zones have been closed with immediate effect and only a supply chain of medicine and other essential items are allowed in the area.