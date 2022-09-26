Landing A Job in World Bank: It is truly said that a dream does not become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work. Vatsal Nahata, an Ivy League graduate, has proved it right. After 600 emails and 80 phone calls, the Yale University graduate kept trying for his dream job at the World Bank. Nahata has detailed his entire journey in a lengthy LinkedIn post. Till now, the post has received more than 16,000 likes. Over 140 people have shared his story.Also Read - SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For+5000 Posts at sbi.co.in. Read Here

The inspiring journey of the young man began during COVID-19 in 2020 when he was about to complete his graduation from a prestigious university. He began his post by saying that companies were on a spree to fire employees as they were preparing for the worst. Also Read - LIC Recruitment 2022: Register For CTO, CDO, CISO Posts at licindia.in. Check Steps to Apply

“I did not have a job at hand and I was going to graduate in 2 months. And I was a student at “Yale”. I thought to myself: what was the point of coming to Yale when I can’t even secure a job here. It became harder to sound strong to my parents when they called and asked me how I was doing. But I was determined that returning to India was not an option, and that my first paycheck would only be in Dollars,” reads his LinkedIn post. Also Read - UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply For 701 Posts at upsssc.gov.in From Oct 17. Details Inside

Nahata went on to say that in two months, he sent over 1,500 connection requests, sent 600 cold emails, made 80 or so cold calls, and received numerous rejections. The Gentle Hum of Anxiety has become his most played song on YouTube.

“This whole journey taught me a few things: 1. It showed me the true power of networking, and it became my second nature. 2. It gave me the confidence that I could survive in any situation and figure out my way as an immigrant in the United States 3. My Ivy League degree could only take me so far 4. Times of crisis (COVID-19 and Trump’s immigration policies) were ideal grounds to metamorphose into a more evolved person,” sums up his journey in the post.

Nahata’s goal in sharing his experience with the world is to inspire people to never give up. “If you’re going through something similar where the world seems to be collapsing on you: carry on – do not go gentle into that good night! Better days will come if you’re learning from your mistakes and if you knock on enough doors.”