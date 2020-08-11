New Delhi: Three in four parents want their children to continue learning through online channels or mediums even after schools reopen, a survey by Bengaluru-based edtech unicorn BYJU’S said. The nationwide survey, conducted in June 2020, received over 5,000 responses from parents across 18 cities. Also Read - Online Education: Know These Best Interactive E-learning Web Apps For Students

Nearly 70 per cent of the respondents stated that their children used online learning for the first time during the COVID-19 induced lockdown and 63 per cent felt that online learning has proved beneficial. A total of 61 per cent parents said they would recommend other parents to try online learning for their children.

89 per cent of parents feel that they will sign up for a personalised online tutoring experience to compensate for the lack of tuitions.

The BYJU’s survey revealed that there has been a significant shift in the mindset of Indian parents towards online learning. They felt that this format is more interactive and effective as it offers the flexibility of schedule and format that helps their children to learn better.

Speaking to a news agency, Divya Gokulnath, Co-Founder, BYJU’S said that the future of learning will be a blended form of learning where you will have the best of both the worlds.

“There are social learning and emotional learning all of which you learn only when you are in a school with your friends. But there are aspects of learning, like conceptual learning, for which online learning is equally or even more effective,” IANS quoted Gokulnath as saying.

What is BYJU’s

Founded by Byju Raveendran in 2011, Byju’s is an Indian educational technology (ed-tech) and online tutoring platform. Currently, it is offering a range of interactive online home tuitions, along with preparatory classes for entrances.