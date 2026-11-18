75,000 additional medical seats by 2029: Good news for students as Health Minister Nadda highlights expansion of medical education infrastructure

Union Health Minister JP Nadda reiterates Centre's target to add 75,000 medical seats by 2029, highlighting rise in medical colleges to 863 and UG seats to 1.43 lakh.

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New Delhi: In a major push for aspiring doctors, Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Wednesday reiterated that the government is committed to creating 75,000 additional medical seats across India by 2029. Addressing the eighth convocation of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, Nadda highlighted the substantial expansion in medical education infrastructure over the past decade, noting that medical colleges have risen from 387 to 863, while undergraduate seats have grown to 1.43 lakh.

He said the number of medical colleges in the country has increased from 387 to 863, while the number of AIIMS has risen from one at the end of the 20th century to 23 now.

Nadda said undergraduate medical seats have increased from around 51,000 to 1.43 lakh, while postgraduate seats have risen from about 31,000 to 91,000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement from Red Fort

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement from the ramparts of the Red Fort on expanding medical education capacity, Nadda reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating 75,000 additional medical seats and expressed confidence that the target would be achieved by 2029. He stressed that expansion of medical education must not come at the cost of quality.

Nadda said the Union Cabinet had approved in December 2025 financial assistance of Rs 1.5 crore for each additional undergraduate and postgraduate medical seat, with an overall allocation of Rs 15,000 crore for creating 10,000 additional medical seats.

Describing graduation from VMMC as a matter of distinction, Nadda said the institution provides students with exceptional clinical exposure, diverse learning opportunities and professional experience.

“While education is a fundamental right, the opportunity to enter the medical profession is a privilege that entails a profound responsibility towards society,” he said.

Nadda reviews RHTC Najafgarh services

In a related development, Union Health Minister J P Nadda reviewed the progress of services and facilities at the Rural Health Training Centre (RHTC) in Najafgarh. The RHTC attended to 94,927 patients in its OPD across 10 specialities and provided emergency services to 35,985 patients between August and October this year, according to the Health Ministry.

The centre also recorded 198 inpatient admissions and conducted 691 surgeries, including 101 major and 590 minor procedures during the three months, the PTI report said.

The RHTC also operates an Anti-Rabies Centre and a snake-bite treatment facility. It has functional labour rooms, a pharmacy with a formulary of more than 350 medicines, and Ayurvedic and dental clinics.

(With inputs from agencies)