New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC), which, on July 6, issued revised guidelines to educational institutes across India for conducting terminal semesters and final year examinations, has said that it approached universities to inform it about the status of conduct of their exams, adding that 755 universities had sent their response to it.

Of these 755 universities, the UGC said, 321 were state universities, 274 private, 120 deemed and 40 central. Of these, it added, a total of 566 universities had already conducted their exams or were planning to conduct in August/September.

The break up of these 560 universities is as follows: 194 which have already conducted their exams, and 366, which plan to conduct in August/September.

The UGC added that among the respondents were 27 private universities, which have been established from 2019-20 till date and have informed it that their first batches are yet to become eligible for final exams.

Notably, all educational institutions were shut and all ongoing exams postponed in March, first due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak and then the subsequent lockdown announced to contain its spread. However, in recent days, while educational institutions stay closed, various boards and universities have announced exam results, with or without conducting pending papers.