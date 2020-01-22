7th Pay Commission latest news: Here comes a piece of good news for people who are looking for recruitment in colleges for teaching responsibilities. The Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College of the University of Delhi on Wednesday issued notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in various streams.

Candidates who are interested to apply for the post can visit the website and apply online in the prescribed application at colrec.du.ac.in.

The college has brought out 53 vacancies in various departments. After going through multiple rounds of interviews, selected candidates will be called for the final round and then will be appointed in the Academic Pay Level-10 of the 7th CPC pay matrix, plus usual allowances as per the 7th pay commission rules.

As per the calculation, the starting salary of the selected candidates can be Rs 56,100 per month. Candidate must remember that the last date to receive the online form is February 6, 2020.

“Online applications are invited in the Prescribed Application Form from eligible candidates at Web-link colrec.du.ac.in for appointment to the post of Assistant Professor in various subjects in the College, in the Academic Pay Level 10 of the 7th CPC pay matrix, plus usual allowances as per the rules. The last date for receipt of application is 06.02.2020 or within two weeks from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates may approach the Helpdesk set up at the College in case they require any assistance in filling up the application form,” the job notification from the Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College stated.

The applications are invited for vacancies in various departments such as Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Computer Science, Economics, Electronics, Hindi, History, Mathematics, Physics, Political Science and Zoology. The vacancy per department is as follows: Botany — 1 (UR), Chemistry — 1 (UR), Commerce — 12 (UR – 4, SC – 2, ST – 1, OBC – 3, EWS – 1 and PWVD – 1).

Master’s Degree is the minimum essential qualification a candidate must possess for the post of Assistant Professor with 55 per cent marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Apart from this, candidates need to clear the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR (exemption from NET and having acquired PhD shall be granted in accordance with UGC Regulations).