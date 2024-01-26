80% Increase In Enrolment of Scheduled Tribe Female Student Since 2014-15: AISHE Report 2021-2022 | Detailed Report PDF HERE

Home

The All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) is the main source of comprehensive statistics on the Higher Education scenario in the country. It is a mammoth exercise in which data on various aspects are elicited from the Higher Education Institutions of the country in online mode. The Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education New Delhi has released the AISHE Report 2021-2022.

According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) Report 2021-2022, the total enrolment in higher education has increased to nearly 4.33 crore in 2021-22 from 4.14 crore in 2020-21 (increase of 18.87 Lakh, 4.6%) and 3.42 crores in 2014-15 (an increase of 26.5%). Of the 4.33 crore students enrolled in 2021-22, 15.3% belong to Scheduled Caste, 6.3% belong to Scheduled Tribe, 37.8% are from Other Backward Class, and remaining 40.6%

students are from other communities.

32% increase since 2014- 15: Female Enrolment in Higher Education increases to 2.07 crore

Going through the AISHE report 2021-2022, we can find that the female enrolment in Higher Education increases to 2.07 crore (32% increase since 2014-15). The enrolment of Scheduled Caste Female students has increased to 31.71 lakh in 2021-22 from 29.01 lakh in 2020-21. 26.6% increase in SC Female enrolment has been seen in the last 5 years. The overall increase in SC Female Student enrolment since 2014-15 is 51 per cent.

The enrolment of Scheduled Tribe Female students has increased to 13.46 lakh in 2021- 22 from 12.21 lakh in 2020-21. A substantial increase of 47.6% in ST female enrolment has been observed during the last 5 years and an 80% increase since 2014-15.

What Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER)?

Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) is a key indicator of the level of participation in higher education within a given population. Higher GER values indicate greater enrolment in higher education among the specified age group. GER for AISHE 21-22 has been calculated on Population Projection derived from 2011 Census. The estimated Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in Higher Education for the age group 18-23 years in India is 28.4. For Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students, the GER is 25.9 and 21.2 respectively.

GER for male and female at All India level is 28.3 and 28.5 respectively. GER for SC male is 25.8 and SC female is 26.0. GER for ST male is 21.4 and ST female is 20.9. Speaking of the AISHE Report 2021-2022, the States/UTs with highest GER are Chandigarh (64.8), Puducherry (61.5), Delhi (49), Tamil Nadu (47), Himachal Pradesh (43.1), Uttarakhand (41.8), Kerala (41.3) and Telangana (40). In 26 States/UTs female GER is greater than male GER.

Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) (Social Categories and Gender-wise)

Discipline-wise Enrolment at Under Graduate level: Highest enrolment among all is in the Arts discipline

The highest enrolment among all is in the Arts discipline with 1.13 crore students, out of which 51% are female and 49% are male. Science discipline has 49.18 lakh students enrolled (of which 50.8% are female are 49.2% are male). There are 44.08 lakh students enrolled in the Commerce discipline (of which 47.2% are female and 52.8% are male students). Similarly, Engineering & Technology has 39.04 lakh enrolled students out of which 29.1% are female and 70.9% are male.

“Under Education discipline 17.19 lakh students are enrolled out of which 62.4% are females and 37.6% are male students. Under Medical Science discipline there are 17.05 lakh students with 57.6% females and 42.4% male students,” reads the report.

Discipline-wise Enrolment at Post Graduate level

At Post Graduate level, maximum number of students are enrolled in Social Science stream (10.8 lakh of which 56.6% are female and 43.4% are male students) followed by Science and Management.

“The total students enrolled in Science discipline is 7.5 lakh (out of which 61.2% are female students and 38.8% are male). Total enrolment in Management stream is 7.3 lakh (of which 41.9% are female and 58.1% are male),” read the report.

