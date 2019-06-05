New Delhi: The NEET 2019 results are out and Delhi students have outdone their performances as nine students out of the top 50 students who qualified for the entrance test are from the city.

Delhi’s Bhavik Bansal bagged the second position with 700 marks out of the total 720, Mihir Rai secured the ninth position in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) with 695 marks. Vishwa Rakesh secured the 38th rank and she scored 685 marks.

Out of 32,048 candidates who registered for the exam in Delhi, as many as 1,833 did not appear for it.

Moreover, 22,638 candidates (74.92 per cent) qualified for the exam, marking an increase from last year’s 73.73 per cent.

The student with All India Rank 1 this year, Jaipur’s Nalin Khandelwal told the news agency ANI, “I am very happy at securing the first rank. I used to study for eight hours every day. I would like to thank my teachers.”

NEET was conducted across 154 cities in 11 languages and 2,546 centres. The NTA conducted the test on May 5 and May 20. As many as 14,10,755 candidates had appeared for the exam across the country out of which 7,97,042 qualified the test.

The Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India come under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.