From Medical Colleges to Rozgar Mela; Here’s How PM Modi Shaped Future of Education in India

9 Years Of PM Modi Govt: Narendra Modi will complete 9 years as Prime Minister of India on May 30. On completing 9 years of tenure, let's have a look at how PM Modi shaped the future of education in India.

New Delhi: Serving as the 14th and current prime minister of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete nine years in power on May 30, 2023. Interacting with students of the nation on various themes through Maan ki Baat, a monthly radio programme to share visionary and modern ideas, the PM Modi administration has placed a strong emphasis on the education sector’s rapid transformation, with a particular concentration on basic, secondary, and medical education. On completing 9 years of tenure, let’s have a look at how PM Modi Shaped the Future of Education in India.

PM Modi Inaugurates First-Ever University In Ladakh

On February 3, 2019, he launched the University of Ladakh, the first-ever varsity in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi Dedicates Northeast’s 1st AIIMS, 3 New Medical Colleges In Assam

On April 14, 2023, he dedicated the first AIIMS in the Northeast in Assam’s Guwahati, built at a cost of Rs 1,123 crore, to the state. The super-speciality hospital will provide healthcare not only to people in Assam but also to other northeastern states. He also virtually inaugurated three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon, and Kokrajhar.

IITs, IIMs, And Medical Colleges Saw Substantial Rise After 2014

Since 2014, the Modi administration has announced the opening of new IITs, IIMs, IIITs, NITs, and NIDs. On April 25, 2023, PM Modi inaugurated the NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute at Silvassa town in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The medical college complex has been constructed at a cost of Rs 203 crore and houses a multi-storey library, an academic block with four lecture halls, an auditorium, a club house, residential accommodation for faculty, and hostels for students besides outdoor and indoor sports facilities.

PM Modi inaugurates free-of-cost medical college and hospital at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka

In the month of March 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR) at Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district.

New Implementations in Education Sector

The National Education Policy 2020 was introduced by the Union Cabinet of India on July 29, 2020. National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which replaced the previous National Policy on Education, 1986, outlines the vision of the new education system of India. The new policy aims to transform India’s education system by 2030.

As per a PTI report, PM Modi said that through the new National Education Policy (NEP), a forward-looking and futuristic education system is being created in the country for the first time. He even said that earlier students used to get “kitabi gyan” (bookish knowledge) but the new National Education Policy (NEP) will change that.

He even stated the new National Education Policy is implemented keeping in mind the requirements of modern and developed India. He also said the policy emphasises the holistic development of children, knowledge, skills, culture, and promotion of Indian values.

Rozgar Mela

To give impetus to the employment initiatives in the country, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India has been organizing Rozgar Melas across the nation for providing suitable job opportunities in the private sector to the unemployed youth. As per the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), a Rozgar Mela is an employment strategy to fast-track the meeting of job seekers and employers.

While Speaking at the Rozgar Mela, PM Modi reminded people that between 2014 and 2022, each year his government established IITs and IIMs in the country. He further added that in 9 years of rule by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), his government tried to transform the education system in the country by establishing a number of higher education institutions.

In a major boost to job creation, PM Modi distributed 71,000 appointment letters to government job applicants on May 16, 2023. He stated that his government’s every initiative and policy is aimed at creating better employment opportunities for youth.

