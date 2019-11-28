New Delhi: As many as 90 foreign students, mostly from India, were arrested by federal law enforcement agencies for studying in a fake university in the United States, stated a report. These people were arrested in an alleged check on immigration fraud, added the report.

So far, over 250 students have been arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for enrolling in a now-closed University of Farmington in the Detroit metropolitan area by the Department of Homeland Security, stated a report. Of the total 250 students who were arrested, “nearly 80 per cent were granted voluntary departure and departed the United States,” news agency PTI quoted an ICE spokesperson as saying.

It must be noted that when the university was closed in the month of March this year, there were 600 students enrolled in it and most of the students were reported to be Indians. Meanwhile, the recent arrest of an additional 90 students has caused such outrage that hashtag #AbolishICE became trending on Twitter and other social media platforms.

According to reports, the federal prosecutors alleged that the students who had enrolled in the fake US university were aware of the fact that the university was fake since no classes were held there. Reacting to the news about the fake university luring foreign students and arresting them on immigration fraud charges, leading Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted, “This is cruel and appalling.”

“These students simply dreamed of getting the high-quality higher education America can offer. ICE deceived and entrapped them, just to deport them,” added Warren, according to news agency PTI.

Taking stock of the situation, a criminal chargesheet has been filed against eight recruiters for conspiring to commit visa fraud with a profit motive and for cheating the students who had come to the US on a legal visa.