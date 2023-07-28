Home

98 Students Died By Suicide in Past Five Years in Higher Education Institutions: Report

According to the Union Ministry of Education, Ninety-eight students died by suicide in the past five years in higher education institutions, including central universities, IITs, IIMs, NITs, and IISERs.

98 students died by suicide in higher education institutions in past five years: Govt(Pic Credit: Freepik.com)

New Delhi: From the tragic suicide of 18-year-old Darshan Solanki to the death of Rohith Vemula — a Dalit Phd scholar who ended his life after Hyderabad University allegedly stopped paying his monthly stipends, the disturbing trend in student suicides has seen a surge in India in recent times. However, the escalating numbers are not just limited to IIT(s), and NIT(s). The hustle and bustle of Kota continues to witness a distressing trend of medical student suicides.

Peer Pressure, stress, Depression, Forced Career Choices, Parental Pressure, Fear of Failure, Caste-Based Discrimination at educational campuses, gender-based violence, and ragging are a few alarming reasons behind student suicide cases in India. Students ending their lives have now taken a major part of routine news. “I QUIT” — Often written on a suicide note in BOLD depicts the abyss of depression a student is pushed into.

According to the Union Ministry of Education, Ninety-eight students died by suicide in the past five years in higher education institutions, including central universities, IITs, IIMs, NITs, and IISERs. Twenty cases of student suicides have already been reported in higher education institutions (HEIs) in 2023 so far. These include nine cases from central universities and seven from IITs. The data was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha, PTI reported.

Suicide Cases Being Reported From Engineering Institutions

The minister informed that the majority of the suicide cases being reported in the last four years were from engineering institutions. According to the data, of the 98 students who died by suicide, the maximum cases were from IITs (39), followed by NITs (25), central universities (25), IIMs (4), IISERs (3) and IIITs (2).

In terms of the year-wise breakup, the government data shows that 20 student suicides were reported in these institutions in 2023 so far, 24 in 2022, seven each in 2021 and 2020, 19 in 2019, and 21 in 2018.

In a separate question on category-wise suicides, the data revealed that of the seven cases in IITs this year, two students were from SC and one from OBC categories. Of the nine cases in central universities, six were from SC, ST, OBC, and minority communities. No suicides were reported from IIMs, SPAs, and IISERs from these categories in the past two years. Numerous incidences of student suicide over the years have been connected to caste prejudice and abuse.

The minister noted that according to the National Crime Records Bureau, there are various causes of suicides such as professional problems, sense of isolation, violence, family problems and mental disorders, among others. Sarkar said that to address the issue of mental health and wellbeing during and after COVID-19, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has taken various steps and issued advisories to higher education institutions.

“The UGC has also issued guidelines for promotion of physical fitness, sports, students’ health, welfare, psychological and emotional wellbeing at HEIs,” he was quoted as saying to news agency PTI. “The ministry has undertaken various steps such as peer-assisted learning, introduction of technical education in regional languages for students in order to ease the academic stress. “The Government of India initiative, named MANODARPAN, covers a wide range of activities to provide psychological support to students, teachers and families for mental and emotional well-being during the Covid outbreak and beyond. The ministry has also advised the institutions to make the system more robust that would include prevention, detection and remedial measures for addressing possible cause of suicides,” the minister added.

NCRB Report 2021

If going by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB Report 2021), over 13,000 students took their lives in India last year.

Helpline Numbers, You Can Contact

(If you are having suicidal thoughts or need any emotional support, here are some helpline numbers: Sneha Foundation – 04424640050 (available 24×7), the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline – 02225521111)

