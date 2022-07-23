AAI ATC Admit Card 2022: The Airports Authority of India(AAI) has released the admit card for the post of Junior Executive(Air Traffic control). Candidates planning to appear for the Junior Executive examination can download the AAI ATC JE Admit Card 2022 from the official website —www.aai.aero. A total of 400 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. As per the earlier notification, the Computer Based Examination for Junior Executive ( Air Traffic control) posts will be conducted on July 27, 2022.Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment Notification Out For 547 Posts; Apply From July 28 at dsssbonline.nic.in

Below are the steps, and a direct link to download the AAI ATC Hall Ticket 2022.

How to Download AAI ATC JE Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of the Airports Authority of India at aai.aero.

On the homepage, click on the career tab.

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Click on the admit card link given against the Junior Executive advertisement.

Enter the login credentials such as user name and password.

Your AAI ATC JE Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the admit card from the link given above. For more details, candidates can check the Airports Authority of India(AAI).

AAI ATC JE Exam Date: Tentative date for Computer Based Test (CBT): 27.07.2022